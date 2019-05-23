{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Fred R. Wylezik, 82, died May 20, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. June 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

