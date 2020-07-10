Yardley, Albert A.

He then joined in the U.S. Army and attended boot camp at Fort Lewis, WA. He completed jump school and became a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He also served with the Special Forces and the patch that he received was very important to him and had significant meaning as it was arrow shaped with a vertical dagger with three lightning bolts. The dagger stands for commando, the three lightning bolts for the three modes of infiltrations — Air, Sea, and Land. The arrow head shape is in homage to the Native American Warriors. He served during the Vietnam War and he received the following commendations: National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign w/60, Vietnam Service w/3 Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Medical Badge as he had served as a medic. He was honorably discharged in May 1971. He then moved to Denver. He would marry Linda Bernal of Taos Pueblo in Las Vegas, NV, in August 1974. From this union, they had one daughter, Sage.