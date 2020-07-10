Yardley, Albert A.

RAPID CITY | Albert A. Yardley, 72, died on May 21, 2020 at the Monument Health hospital in Rapid City.
He was born in Wakpala, SD. His parents were Aaron Levi Yardley, a World War II veteran and his mother was Lila Red Bear Hale. His paternal grandparents were Lulu Two Spears Whirling Hand and Albert (Little Bull) Yardley. His maternal grandparents were Louise Clown Red Bear and Henry Red Bear.
His father passed away in 1950 when Albert was only two years old and his younger brother Willard was six months old. Albert was raised by his Grandma Lulu in Whitehorse, SD.
While he was raised on the east side of the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, his younger brother and siblings were raised on the west end. Summers were filled with fishing, swimming and riding horses on both ends of the reservation. Albert graduated from St. Elizabeth’s boarding school in Wakpala.
He then joined in the U.S. Army and attended boot camp at Fort Lewis, WA. He completed jump school and became a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He also served with the Special Forces and the patch that he received was very important to him and had significant meaning as it was arrow shaped with a vertical dagger with three lightning bolts. The dagger stands for commando, the three lightning bolts for the three modes of infiltrations — Air, Sea, and Land. The arrow head shape is in homage to the Native American Warriors. He served during the Vietnam War and he received the following commendations: National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Campaign w/60, Vietnam Service w/3 Service Stars, Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Medical Badge as he had served as a medic. He was honorably discharged in May 1971. He then moved to Denver. He would marry Linda Bernal of Taos Pueblo in Las Vegas, NV, in August 1974. From this union, they had one daughter, Sage.
Albert received training as inhalation specialist and worked at the Denver Indian Health Board as a Community Health Representative during his time there. He was active in the Denver Indian community and participated year-round in numerous Indian basketball leagues/tournaments and also helped with the Indian Episcopalian Mni Wiconi-Living Waters Church of Denver.
Later, Albert met Wilma Blindwoman of Kingfisher, OK, and they were married Dec. 7, 1991. From this union he raised Alan and Ernestine. They made their home in Ashland, MT, for many years. Eventually, they would move to Missoula, MT, where both he and Wilma would graduate with Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Montana in 2004. After graduation, Albert and Wilma would move to Rapid City and go back and forth between the Cheyenne River reservation and Billings, MT. During this time, Albert would become active with the Cheyenne River Veterans and he would eventually receive his Red Feather, signifying combat during war.
Albert was known for his hearty laughter and made many lifelong friends throughout his journey of life. He enjoyed many pastimes including working on vehicles and tinkering around in his garage. He was a great carpenter and could put anything together. He liked to camp, fish, watch and cheer on his favorite NFL team, the Denver Broncos. He liked going to sweats, and also visiting his friends and relatives. He also enjoyed keno, bingo and going to casinos. When he lived in Denver, he always liked going to the horse and dog races at Centennial Racetrack.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Aaron and mother Lila; eldest son, Terrence (Cub) Curley; brothers, Alan and Leon Hale; and grandson, Kyle Curley. He is survived by his wife, Wilma; daughters, Sage and Ernestine Bowman (Orlando) and son, Alan (Rhiannon) Bowman; adopted son, Dion Killsback of Billings, MT; brothers, Willard Yardley of Bakersfield, CA, (Lily), David Hale, Roy Hale Jr.; sisters, Pam Hale of Morgan Hill, CA, Karen Garreau (Fay), Hazel Hahne (Randy), and Mary Little Star (Travis); grandchildren, Julia Yardley (Justin), Kaylan Curley of Rapid City; Terrance Curley Jr. and Koy Curley of Fort Thompson, SD; Kenna Lyla Lujan & Chaske Lujan of Taos Pueblo, NM, Timber Hale of Billings, and Alan Jr. and Frances Bowman of Billings; great-grandchildren, Terrence and Kyle of Eagle Butte, and Jordyn and Dekkard of Rapid City. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and great-great-grandchildren. Please forgive us if we may have forgotten to list anyone.
We are in extraordinarily difficult times and would like to acknowledge the many kind, thoughtful, and generous individuals who checked on the family. We are thankful for all our friends and family.
Services will be at 11 a.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Private family burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Hau Mitakuye Oyasin/Pila Maya
