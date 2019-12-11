{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Jack Wayne Zacher, 69, died Dec. 8, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, Dec. 13, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments