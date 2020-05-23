Zastrow, Arnold D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VISALIA, Calif. | Arnold David Zastrow, 91, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Kaweah-Delta Hospital in Visalia, CA. Arnold was born November 22, 1928, in Reliance, SD. The family moved to the Black Hills in 1936. His father was hired by the Bald Mountain Mining Company in Trojan, SD, so that is where they lived. He graduated from Lead High School in 1946.

Arnold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he worked for Eddie Rypkema in Deadwood, SD. Arnold married Edwina Schopen on August 20, 1953, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood. The family moved to California in 1962, where Arnold continued in the tire business.

When they retired in 1992, they moved to Camano Island, WA, where their daughter, Clare, and her family lived. In 2012, following the death of Edwina, his wife of 67 years, he moved to Exeter, CA to live with his daughter, Mary.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his son-in-law, Claude; his parents, Hugo and Emma Zastrow; two brothers, Francis and Gilbert; and two sisters, Inez Evens and Juliana Drake.

He is survived by four children, Mary, Clare (Walter), Mark, and Ralph (Crystina); and five grandchildren.

