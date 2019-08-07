{{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERSET | Calvin James Zenahlik, 83, died Aug. 4, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 11, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

