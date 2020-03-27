RAPID CITY | Jamie Zepp, 45, died suddenly of heart disease on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born April 26, 1974, at Lakenheath Air Base, England, to Jeanne Ransom and Jerry Zepp. Jamie graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1992, lettering in football and wrestling. He graduated from University of South Dakota (Vermillion) in 1996 with a Mass Communication Degree. During that time, he joined the South Dakota Air National Guard, serving four years in Administration.

After graduation, he worked as a Television News/Sports Director for over 20 years achieving an Emmy Award for his sportscasts. Looking for a new adventure, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail totaling 2,190.9 miles. Jamie was in the process of writing a book describing his “trail experience” hoping to have it published and starting a writing career.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Off to hike the ultimate trail to Heaven and missing his bright smile and kind heart will be his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Ransom, Huron; his mother, Jeanne (Ransom) and Steve Carstens, Kalamazoo, MI; his father and stepmother, Jerry and Karen Zepp, Rapid City; brother, Rick (Michelle) Zepp, Spokane, WA; sister, Jennifer Zepp, Rapid City; nephew, Hunter Zepp, Spokane, WA, nephew, Cody Boetel, Sioux Falls; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.