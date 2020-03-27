RAPID CITY | Jamie Zepp, 45, died suddenly of heart disease on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He was born April 26, 1974, at Lakenheath Air Base, England, to Jeanne Ransom and Jerry Zepp. Jamie graduated from Rapid City Central High School in 1992, lettering in football and wrestling. He graduated from University of South Dakota (Vermillion) in 1996 with a Mass Communication Degree. During that time, he joined the South Dakota Air National Guard, serving four years in Administration.
After graduation, he worked as a Television News/Sports Director for over 20 years achieving an Emmy Award for his sportscasts. Looking for a new adventure, he hiked the entire Appalachian Trail totaling 2,190.9 miles. Jamie was in the process of writing a book describing his “trail experience” hoping to have it published and starting a writing career.
You have free articles remaining.
Off to hike the ultimate trail to Heaven and missing his bright smile and kind heart will be his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Ransom, Huron; his mother, Jeanne (Ransom) and Steve Carstens, Kalamazoo, MI; his father and stepmother, Jerry and Karen Zepp, Rapid City; brother, Rick (Michelle) Zepp, Spokane, WA; sister, Jennifer Zepp, Rapid City; nephew, Hunter Zepp, Spokane, WA, nephew, Cody Boetel, Sioux Falls; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Meeting him on the trail in Heaven are his paternal grandfather and grandmother, “Pappy” Clyde and Virginia Zepp; aunt, Maryann (Zepp) Bothwell; and maternal grandfather, LaVerne Ransom.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Family and friends may sign Jamie’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.