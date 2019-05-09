{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Robert E. Zimiga, 83, died May 7, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on May 12, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, with a service at 7 p.m. Mass will be at 10 a.m. on May 13, at the church, with burial following at Blacks Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

