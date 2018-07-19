Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SPEARFISH | Arlene Vetter, 91, died July 17, 2018.

Visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 20, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on July 21, at Mountain View Baptist Church. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

