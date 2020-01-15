Vig, Gary K.
BELLE FOURCHE | Gary Kenneth Vig, 69, died Jan. 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Black Hills Gospel Assembly in Belle Fourche. Burial will follow at the Fairpoint Cemetery.

