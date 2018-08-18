Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Merle E. Vig, 82, died Aug. 14, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 22, at the Faith Community Center. Burial will follow at the Opal Cemetery.

