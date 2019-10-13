{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | Carla LaRue Virtue died Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 17, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 18, at Custer Lutheran Fellowship, with burial following.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments