CUSTER | Delores "Peggy" Volin, 87, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019.
Peggy was delivered by her grandmother at home, on June 15, 1931, at Ridgway, MT. She grew up living in the country in Carter County, MT. She used to talk about riding to school bareback on her horse. She moved to town in Ekalaka, MT, to attend high school. She worked for room and board doing domestic chores. She played the drums in her Dad's dance band and kept the beat all her life. At this time she also became a professional wrestler known as "Rattlesnake" Meade.
She met "Toots" Volin and it was love at first sight. They got married in Ekalaka, on March 5, 1949. They resided on the family ranch near Capital, MT. To this union five children were born. She became a hard-working ranch wife without indoor plumbing, a wringer washing machine, ironing, cooking three meals a day. She said, "I am the running water and you kids were the cleanest kids in Carter Co." In 1962, the family moved to Rapid City, SD, where she lived for the next 56 years. In 1968, she went to work for Magnecraft and later Landstrom's Jewelery as a controller in the vault until SD Gold lured her away to become the controller of their vault.
Peggy loved to dance with Toots which became their routine every Saturday night after church, usually having "groupies" wherever they went. She was a true fashionista with an obsession for shoes. She had an angel collection, was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles and reading People magazine. She loved watching sports and game shows, especially the Price is Right.
The last 10 years she wintered in Arizona with her companion, Ray Mello. Peggy made friends wherever she went and enjoyed life. She was active in her church and was a very devoted Catholic. We could always count on her for her prayers.
Peggy is survived by daughters, Lynda (Nick) Reed and Dixie Hunsaker; sons, Chuck Volin and Leo Volin; sister, Tammy Meade; sister-in-law, Beverly Meade; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Toots Volin; daughter, Connie Baertsch; sister Ione Morgan; brothers, Homer Meade and Frank Meade; father, Bude Meade; mother, Jean Elmore; two grandsons, Scott Baertsch and Jacob Volin; and a dear friend, Ray Mello.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, with Christian Funeral Vigil held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church in Piedmont.
Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the church.
Christian Funeral Committal will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.