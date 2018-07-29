Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Jacob Volin, 27, died July 25, 2018.

Services will be at noon on August 1, 2018, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Volin, Jacob
