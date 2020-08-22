 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volin, Shelley J.
0 entries

Volin, Shelley J.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Shelley Jo Volin, 64, died Aug. 16, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelley Volin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News