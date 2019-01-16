RAPID CITY | Neil Allen Volmer, 67, died on the 12th of January, 2019, at the Hospice House. Neil was born Nov. 11, 1951, he was the only beloved son of Elmer and Frances (Bates) Volmer. Neil was raised on the family ranch in New Underwood, graduating from Rapid City High School in 1970.
Neil had a colorful career history that included being a logger in the Hills to publishing The Logger, a monthly newspaper for the local logging industry. He was also the owner of Dakota Pioneer Saw Shop in Custer. Neil attended National College obtaining his Associate of Applied Science Degree in 1986.
Neil’s longtime love of fossils and fossil hunting introduced him to many of his lifelong friends and colleagues. He passed this passions onto his sons, and grandchildren, spending hours telling stories, and hunting for rocks and fossils.
Neil returned to the family ranch in New Underwood to live and work in 1999. He grew an amazing garden each year that he shared with family, friends, and Feeding South Dakota, amongst other organizations.
Survivors include his sons, Mario (Nancy) Volmer of Rapid City, and Tyson (Katherine) Volmer of Cody, WY; his grandchildren, Taylan of Cody, Nova of Rapid City, Chelsea of Rapid City, and Ian of Iowa City, IA.
A Celebration of Life and lunch will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, at the New Underwood Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at 4117 Timothy St., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.