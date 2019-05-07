{{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | James “Jim” Voorhees, Jr., 85, died May 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 9, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. May 10, at All Angels Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

