SPEARFISH | Linda Lee Vopat, 71, died Dec. 28, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2019, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow at the Whitewood Cemetery. 

Vopat, Linda L.
