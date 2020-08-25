 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voss, Rick L.
0 entries

Voss, Rick L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rick Voss

RAPID CITY | Rick L. Voss, 70, died Aug. 20, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home. Due to limited capacity, live-streaming of the service will be available on the funeral home’s website.

To plant a tree in memory of Rick Voss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News