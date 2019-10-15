{{featured_button_text}}

BUFFALO | William H. Vroman, 93, died Oct. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 17, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, at the Harding County High School in Buffalo. 

