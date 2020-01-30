Vukotich, John T.
Vukotich, John T.

RAPID CITY | John Thomas Vukotich, 65, died Jan. 25, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

