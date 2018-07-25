Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Mary Mathilda Goeden Wackel, 98, died July 23, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 27, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with Rosary and visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Wackel, Mathilda G.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments