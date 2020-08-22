 Skip to main content
Wagner, Kathryn
Wagner, Kathryn

MOORHEAD, Minn. | Kathryn "Kathy" Wagner, 73, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Avis (Darin) Kuzel of Moorhead, Roberta Leszcynski of Rapid City, SD, and Brenda Morrison of Pemberton, NJ; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services will be at a later date.

Valley Mortuary

