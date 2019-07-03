IONIA, MI | Lillian Marie (Coyle) Van Loan Wagster, 94, died July 1, 2019, at Green Acres assisted living facility in Ionia.
She was born the daughter of Charles and Emma (Teutsch) Coyle, May 28, 1925, in Winner, SD, and raised in White River and Rapid City, SD. She graduated as valedictorian in 1942 from Cathedral High School in Rapid City. After a short time working in Rapid City, Lillian and her childhood friend moved to Long Beach, CA, where Lillian worked as a bookkeeper at a WWII shipyard. When her father became seriously ill, she returned home to help care for him.
In 1946, Lillian married Clement Van Loan in Rapid City shortly after his return from serving in WWII, and they raised their family of three boys in Washington, and Rapid City and New Underwood, SD. In the 1950s, she and Clem owned and operated the Highway Cafe, a restaurant and gas station in New Underwood, where Lillian cooked everything from scratch.
After Clem’s death in 1980, she married John Wagster, a long-time friend of the family. They lived in Rapid City until 1982, when she retired from her job as an office administrator at Ellsworth Air Force Base. After moving to Missouri, they enjoyed living on their small hobby farm in Farmington until his death in 1994, when Lillian moved to Ionia to be near her son, Charles, and his family.
Lil had a kind and generous heart, and she never turned away a stray person or animal. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed teaching catechism, participating in Rosary Circle, and taking communion to the elderly, as well as volunteering at the local food bank and hospital gift shop. She cared deeply about social justice and animal welfare, enjoyed reading widely, and writing letters to the editor of The Detroit Free Press. Lil’s other interests included walking her little dogs, playing cards, especially bridge and cribbage, watching baseball, and genealogy. In her 70s she enjoyed trips with her siblings and relatives to explore their Irish and Bohemian roots and to visit Vatican City, where she met the pope. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and pets.
Surviving are her sons, Charles (Mary) Van Loan of Ionia and Richard Van Loan of Poulsbo, WA; grandchildren, Adria (Luke Schmidt) Van Loan of Ionia, Michael (Jennifer) Van Loan of Sunfield, MI, Elizabeth Van Loan of Athens, Greece, Christine (AJ) Fry of Seattle, WA, and David Van Loan of Poulsbo; great-granddaughters, Avery and Ellie Van Loan; brother, Charles (Bobby Jo) Coyle of Walnut Creek, CA; sister, Joanne Mason of Hopkins, MN; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Karen Carnegie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Allen Van Loan; and grandson, Joseph Stilwell Van Loan.
Lillian wished to be cremated, and she will be buried beside her first husband and son in New Underwood next spring during the private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local food pantry or animal shelter.
Thank you to the Memory Care Unit at Green Acres for their very kind and tender care for Lillian.
Hail Mary, Full of Grace. Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at lakefuneralhomes.com.
