Wahlstrom, James L.

Jim had many passions in life, especially his respect for nature and the outdoors and his lifelong love of horses and trail riding. He liked nothing better than teaching kids how to ride and taking them on trails in the Black Hills. In his later years, some of his greatest joys were riding with Justin, traveling with his grandchildren, and raising organic vegetables in the greenhouse he built. Because of his interest in American Indian history and his respect for their culture and spirituality, Jim was especially grateful to spend the last decade of his social work career as a medical social worker on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He also had deep gratitude for the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous in which he was active for over 35 years.