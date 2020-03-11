Wahlstrom, James L.

HOT SPRINGS | James Lowell Wahlstrom, 78, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs.
Jim was born Dec. 21, 1941, in Hendricks, MN, to Lowell and May Wahlstrom. He graduated from Hendricks High School in 1959, Mankato State University in 1965, and Case Western Reserve University in 1970.
He is survived by Eileen, his wife of 54 years; his son, Justin (Misty), Custer, his four grandchildren: Soren, Clayton, Ben, and Josey; his sister, Candace of Seattle, WA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim had many passions in life, especially his respect for nature and the outdoors and his lifelong love of horses and trail riding. He liked nothing better than teaching kids how to ride and taking them on trails in the Black Hills. In his later years, some of his greatest joys were riding with Justin, traveling with his grandchildren, and raising organic vegetables in the greenhouse he built. Because of his interest in American Indian history and his respect for their culture and spirituality, Jim was especially grateful to spend the last decade of his social work career as a medical social worker on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He also had deep gratitude for the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous in which he was active for over 35 years.
Friends and family will miss his infectious laugh, his happy grin, and his accepting attitude toward others regardless of their struggles or challenges.
Jim was preceded in death by daughter, Eva; his parents Lowell and May Wahlstrom; brother-in-law, John Stenseth; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At Jim’s request, no services will be held. If desired, memorials may be directed to Custer High School Student Council, 527 Montgomery, Custer SD 57730 or Friends of SD Public Broadcasting, PO Box 5000, Sioux Falls, SD 57117-5000.
