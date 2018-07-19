BROOKINGS | LaRayne F. (Steyer) Wahlstrom, a Brookings resident for 66 years, was born Feb. 29, 1924, in a farmhouse near Shickley, NE, to Willard and Marie (Kohler) Steyer. At 5 years of age, the family moved to a farm south of Exeter, NE, where her great-grandparents had homesteaded. She was baptized in the First Christian Church at Exeter; attended District 5 rural school; and graduated in 1940 from Exeter High School at the age of 16, directly after which she taught four years at District 23, a one-room Fillmore County rural school. During her youth LaRayne was involved in 4-H Club activities, attended National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago, and won the Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest in 1941.
She enrolled at the University of Nebraska College of Home Economics in 1944, where she was a resident of Love Memorial Hall. She was elected to membership in Omicron Nu and Phi Upsilon Omicron, Home Economics honorary societies, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and Extension Education in 1948.
On August 17, 1947, she married Richard C. "Rick" Wahlstrom of Oakland, NE. After graduation in June 1948, they moved to Urbana, IL, where Rick received his Masters and Doctorate degrees from the University of Illinois and LaRayne served as Assistant Home Extension Agent in Champaign County, IL. They were blessed with the birth of three sons: Richard Kent, Mark Willard, and Ronald Eric.
They moved to Brookings in 1952, where her husband was on the Animal Science faculty at South Dakota State University for 36 years, retiring in 1988. LaRayne was active in the Brookings community, United Methodist Church and campus activities. She served as a substitute teacher in the Brookings school system for many years; was president of the Brookings PTA; president of the SDSU Faculty Women’s Club during their 50th Anniversary year; president of Newcomer’s Club; advisor to the student chapter of Phi Upsilon Omicron and to the Stakota Club (a women’s student pep organization); and chaperoned countless student dances. She and her husband served for 20 years on the Board of Directors of the SDSU Summer Repertory Theater. Many SDSU students were entertained in the Wahlstrom home. She also was a member of PEO Chapter BA; CARE group of the United Methodist Church; Beavers Extension Club; Phi Upsilon Omicron Alumni chapter; and received a Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship award.
Active in the United Methodist Church, LaRayne served at the local, district, conference, jurisdictional, national and international levels. Locally, she and Rick taught the high school youth class for 10 years; they were co-lay leaders of the church and assisted in teaching the Confirmation class; she was president of the local and district United Methodist Women; was the South Dakota Conference Mission secretary; and chaired the Conference Board of Global Ministries. Internationally, she served for 12 years on the General Board of Global Ministries and four years on the General Board of Discipleship; was Vice-President of the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR); and chaired UMCOR’s 50th Anniversary celebration. LaRayne also served on the Executive Committee of Africa Church Growth and Development, and on the Development Committee of Africa University. She visited United Methodist mission projects in 17 countries on six continents, subsequently sharing mission stories in 27 states and 145 SD churches. She worked on two Volunteer-in-Mission teams to Haiti, and she and her husband led VIM Teams to Africa University in Zimbabwe in 1997 and 2000. LaRayne championed social justice and efforts to alleviate human suffering. She and Rick enjoyed traveling the world, making many friends through their Rotary and United Methodist Church involvements. LaRayne was well known for her warm, beautiful smile and her cheerful, positive attitude. Her eyes twinkled whenever she saw little children. She enjoyed visiting with anyone and everyone, and she was accepting of all.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, W. Hartley (Alice) Steyer; and sister, Maurine (John) Biegert. Survivors include her loving husband of almost 71 years, Rick; her sons, Richard (Catherine), Rapid City, Mark (Nancy), Sioux Falls, and Ron, Portland, OR; grandchildren, Marcel (Sherry), Dane, Bryan, Dustin (Laura), Aaron (Melisa) and Chelsey; and great-grandchildren, Mikah, Kahmali, Isla, Charlotte and Matthew. Other survivors include dear family friends Lucia Luond, Reinhard (Sally) Jahns, Hilary Kowino; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
LaRayne passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Brookings Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, July 21, at First United Methodist Church in Brookings. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 20, at Eidsness Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Africa University Wahlstrom Scholarship, or the Richard and LaRayne Wahlstrom SDSU Scholarships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.