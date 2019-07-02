{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lori A. Waldner, 57, died June 29, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on July 5, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Waldner, Lori A.
