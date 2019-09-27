{{featured_button_text}}

BEULAH, Wyo. | Margaret (French) Wales, 97, died Sept. 5, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, at the Church of Christ in Sundance.

Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance

