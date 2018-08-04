Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIERRE | Charles Walker, 71, died Aug. 2, 2018.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, at Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.

A full obituary may be found and condolences may be conveyed to the family at feigumfh.com.

