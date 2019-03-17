Try 3 months for $3

PHILIP | Viola “Vi” Walker, 101, died March 15, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on March 20, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on March 20, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Celebrate
the life of: Walker, Viola
