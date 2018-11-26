RAPID CITY | Beulah Mae (Vicki) Wallace, 94, passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, after succumbing to the difficult rigors of old age.
Vicki was born May 28, 1924, in Rapid City to Victor and Maria Housiaux. Vicki Housiaux grew up in Rapid City during the Depression and graduated from Rapid City High School in 1942 where she met her true love, Josiah Ara Wallace Jr. She went to St. John’s MacNamara Hospital School of Nursing in Rapid City, graduating in 1945. Nursing school prepared her for life as she married 2nd Lt. Josiah Wallace on June 6, 1946, at West Point, N.Y.
They traveled the world together courtesy of the U.S. Army while raising a family of six children: James, Barbara, Thomas, William, Matthew and Maria. The family lived and grew up in distant locations of Japan, Philippines, England, Germany and Puerto Rico before returning to home — Rapid City — with Josiah’s retirement.
Vicki resumed her nursing career in orthopedics for several years before she retired. Retirement was filled with tennis and travel to keep friendships strong and full of laughter until age crept up stealing the ability to travel well. Vicki was dedicated and active in her beloved church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cathedral, where she volunteered for many activities and was a eucharistic minister for those in the hospital.
Perhaps the fondest memories most people will have of Vicki is the aroma of fresh baked bread and cinnamon rolls served with coffee and amazing meals on an exquisitely set table, wine, and her beautiful smile that showed the world her love for family and friends.
Vicki is survived by her loving and adoring husband, Josiah; her six children; 13 grandchildren; numerous wonderful great-grandchildren; and her older sister, Beatrice Rippe.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home, 2500 Minnekahta Ave., Hot Springs, SD 57747.
Visitation will be from 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home, with a Christian Wake and Rosary service starting at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, with burial to follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Family and friends may sign Vicki’s online guestbook at Kirk Funeral Home.
