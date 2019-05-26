DOUGLAS, Wyo. | Jerald Carman Wallace, 92, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas.
He was born Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1926, in Edgemont, SD, the son of Merritt C. and Agnes B. (Van De Water) Wallace.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merritt, on Jan. 15, 1971; mother, Agnes, on April 24, 1977; brother, Quinton, on Jan. 25, 1947; and grandson, Joey Wallace.
Jerald had an extensive family. A legacy that reaches far and wide to encompass the Black Hills of South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Indiana, Florida, Texas, also Cambodia to name a few.
He is survived by three sisters, Carroll Schnurr, Almetta Richardson, and Veneda Trout; seven children: Dave and Julia McCoy; family Pam plus two great granddaughters, Alan plus one great granddaughter, and Holly plus one great granddaughter; Danny Wallace; family Bobby and Dorethy; Laura and Joe LaBrake Jr.; family Travis and Katie LaBrake, family Connor, Caleb, and Carson, Jeremiah and Crystal LaBrake; family Aubrianna, Nevaeh, Gracelynn, Bethany, and William, Larissa and Jim Pokorney; family Magnus, Mariska, Marius, Mateusz, and Malika, Dawn and Dale Porras, Jacinta and John Scott Steinberger III, Anne and Kosal Sin; Mary Ann & Ken Horrocks; family Maxwell, Stefani Wesner plus one great granddaughter, Ariana, Samuel plus one great grandson Gavin; Katrina and Greg Horrocks; family Charles, Savannah and Josh Kennedy, and Mikaela; Steven and Kelly Wallace; family Nickolas, Ethan, and Danielle; and Mark and Tandi Wallace; family Zackery, Elizabeth, Brianna, Rebecca, and Alexandria.
Other names of relation are Gulls, Tubbs, Serres, Rothleutners, Wohlers, Gentleman, Parks, and so many more I cannot begin to list all, sorry if I have missed you.
You have free articles remaining.
Dad spent his life doing many things, but what sticks out most in my mind is the love for the Black Hills and the home place there and in Nebraska. Every Christmas as a young girl we went to the Black Hills to get the family tree. Dad farmed and ranched until he was in his 60s. He owned and operated Indian Creek Repair Shop in Nebraska, and he worked for the county maintaining the roads and building stock dams and maintaining auto gates. He was a collector of tractors both models inside his home and outside in a line up along his driveway. Every one ran and could be operated while he was still able to work on them. He had crank up tractors as well. He kept the family’s antique 1926 Model Ts in various model styles which he proudly gave every visitor a ride in. He was an avid reader, loved letters, and mail of all sorts, such as tractor magazines and National Geographic. He wrote a story in IRON WILL 1997 Country Books, Number 0-89821-193-X Reiman Publications pg. 149.
His final residence was at the Douglas Care Center at Douglas.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Harrison Cemetery south of Harrison, NE, with Pastor Joel Finck officiating. A reception will follow immediately after the service.
The Gorman Funeral Homes–Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.