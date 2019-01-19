Try 1 month for 99¢

BILLINGS, Mont. | Vernice V. Waller, 88, passed away the morning of Jan. 14, 2019, at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings. She was comforted by her husband, Arnold Waller, Billings, and one of her sons, Art Waller, Gillette, WY. Vernice was born March 30, 1930, in Rapid City, SD, to Ella and Orman (Curt) Curtis.

Besides being a loving wife to Arnold Waller, Vernice will always be remembered as a caring mother of four sons, Raymond Gorsuch, Michael Gorsuch, Arthur Waller, James Waller, and a daughter, Gene Loghry.

Vernice was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, one sister and two grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers, Orlin Curtis and Dean Curtis; and her sisters, Phyla Weddle, Elvira Getty, Velda Vanantwerp, and Shurla Parsons. In addition to being a caring sibling, a wonderful wife, and a mom, Vernice will be missed by her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the Smith Funeral Chapel, 925 South 27th St., in Billings. Vernice will be laid to rest at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT.

