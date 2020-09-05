 Skip to main content
Walling, Steven C.
Walling, Steven C.

OVIEDO, Fla. | Steven C. Walling, 66, died Aug. 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City. Family and friends will gather afterward at a place to be determined. 

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

