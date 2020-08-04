Wallingford, James R.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | James Riley Wallingford, 69, passed away on July 22, 2020.

Riley was born on July 25, 1950 in Kadoka, SD, to James Edward and Charlotte Melissa (Ford) Wallingford.

Riley is survived by his three children: Rebecka Wallingford of Pierre, SD, Amy Wallingford of Delano, MN, and Jessica Jo (Andy) Walker of Duluth, MN; six grandchildren: Katherine Lynn, Thomas McCoy & Leo Aleksander, Lauren Eileen & Michael James, and Samantha Jo; sisters: Billee Schaible and Lottie Edwine; several nieces and nephews; his Aunt Marion Erion; and other loving family members and friends.

Riley was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Charlotte Wallingford; his sister, Pearle Markel; and his brother, Roger Wallingford.

A Memorial service to celebrate Riley's life was held Monday, Aug. 3, at the Tuthill (SD) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the New American Legion in Martin, SD, or to the Tuthill Cemetery Association.

Bennett County Funeral Services of Martin, SD, is in charge of the funeral arrangements.