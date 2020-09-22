 Skip to main content
Walter, Jason L.
RAPID CITY | Jason Lee Walter, 24, died May 3, 2020.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at Fountain Springs Church, with

a reception from 4-6 p.m. at the VFW.

