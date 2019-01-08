RAPID CITY | M. Eileen Walters, 89, died Jan. 6, 2019.
Wake service will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Jan. 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Roselawn Cemetery in Wagner.
