RAPID CITY | M. Eileen Walters, 89, died Jan. 6, 2019.

Wake service will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 1 p.m. CST on Jan. 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Roselawn Cemetery in Wagner.

the life of: Walters, M. Eileen
