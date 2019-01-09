RAPID CITY | Mary Eileen (Barta) Walters was born Nov. 23, 1929, in Wagner to John and Bernice (Mitchell) Barta. She passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, in Rapid City with loved ones by her side.
Eileen graduated from Wagner High School. She married Donald John "D.J." Walters on May 5, 1951, in San Diego, CA. The following year the couple returned to the family farm south of Wagner and joined her in-laws in operating the farm for several years. Eileen and D.J. moved to Carlsbad, NM, then to Pierre, where she began her professional career working for the State of South Dakota Department of Transportation as a Personnel Officer. In 1987, Eileen and D.J. retired to Rapid City.
Eileen was an active member of the Altar Society of St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner and St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City. She was also active in Senior Citizens Center. Over the years, Eileen baked and donated thousands of cookies, bars, brownies, and candy to nonprofit organizations. In addition to her love of baking, Eileen enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and needlepoint. One of her greatest joys was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Thankful for having shared her life are her two daughters, M. Louise Walters (William Griffin) of Savannah, GA, and Barbara Walters Wong (David Wong) of Rapid City, and their two children, Jennifer Wong Fuller (Jon) and Matthew Wong; her brother, Richard and wife Marjean (Waltner) Barta of Vermillion; adopted granddaughter, Nicole (Glance) Salley; nephews, Mike Barta (Nicole Poznaski) and Brian (Doni) Barta; and nieces, Marcia Barta Maltaverne (Mark) and Susan Barta Isaacson (Rollie). Eileen is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren and many grand nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald John Walters; her parents, John and Bernice (Mitchell) Barta; sister, Leota (Barta) Sidel and brother-in-law Edward Sidel; and brothers, Cletus and Don Barta.
Scriptural wake with rosary recitation will be offered at 7 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. CST on Friday, Jan. 11, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Eileen will be laid to rest beside her husband D.J. at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Wagner.
Her online guestbook is available at osheimschmidt.com.
