PIEDMONT | Raymond Louis Walz, 90, died July 25, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary on July 28, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 29, at the church. Burial will follow at the Piedmont Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

