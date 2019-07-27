PIEDMONT | Raymond Louis Walz, 90, died July 25, 2019.
Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. rosary on July 28, at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on July 29, at the church. Burial will follow at the Piedmont Cemetery.
Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.