{{featured_button_text}}

TERRY, Mont. | Florence C. Wambeke, 75, died Nov. 24, 2018.

Join us in Celebrating Flo's life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 629 Kansas City St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Reception to follow.

Celebrate
the life of: Wambeke, Florence C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments