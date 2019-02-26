Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS | Sharon Kay Warner, 73, died Feb. 23, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27, at The Evans.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City

