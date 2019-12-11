{{featured_button_text}}
Susan Warner

RAPID CITY | Susan Ann Warner went home to heaven to be with Jesus on Dec. 8, 2019. She was born Dec. 26, 1947 to Russell and Madalon Haga in Sioux Falls. She and her sister, Nancy, made many happy memories growing up on a farm near Rowena. She attended a rural school house and then graduated from Brandon Valley High School.

Following graduation, she moved to California where she married Mitchell Warner. As a Navy family, they lived in San Diego and Hawaii. Their daughter Elizabeth Ann was born while stationed in San Diego.

Susan moved to Rapid City in 1980 with her daughter Elizabeth and lived here until her death.

For the past 27 years, David Lundin has been her soul mate, companion and guardian angel. They enjoyed many trips, adventures, and special times in the Black Hills together. He brought much joy to her life.

Despite her disabilities, Susan was always cheerful, friendly, and caring. She was confident in Jesus as her Lord and Savior and shared that belief with all she knew. She enjoyed music and theater and regularly attended the Broadway shows at the Civic Center.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Ann; her sister, Nancy (Greg) Whitcher; her special friend, David Lundin; niece Rebecca (Steve) Schacht and children and nephew, Eric (Jessica) Whitcher and children, all of the Rapid City area.

A Celebration service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at Divine Shepard Lutheran Church in Black Hawk. A light lunch will be served followed by burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments