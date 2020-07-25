Warvi, Marilyn K.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Marilyn K. Warvi, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

She was born July 17, 1942, in Deadwood to Wilbur and Hazel Tretheway. She was joined by a brother, William, on April 2, 1944. She graduated from Lead High School in 1960 and Black Hills State College in 1964.

She then married the love of her life, Bill Warvi, on August 8, 1964.

Marilyn was a second-grade teacher at the Grandview Elementary School in Rapid City for five years and then concentrated on being a homemaker. She was an avid artist working with stained glass, oil painting, cake decorating and sewing. She loved to golf and never visited homes without a dish to share.

Marilyn was a perfect Aunt to her nieces and nephews. She made specialty birthday cakes and attended many of their activities.