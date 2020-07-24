Warvi, Marilyn K.
Warvi, Marilyn K.

RAPID CITY | Marilyn K. Warvi, 78, died July 23, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 27 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

