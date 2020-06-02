Wasserburger, Irma
Wasserburger, Irma

LUSK, Wyo. | Irma Wasserburger, 78, died May 28, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. today at St. Leo's Catholic Church. Burial will be at 11 a.m. at the Lusk Cemetery.

Pier Funeral Home

