RAPID CITY | Ruben Waters, 21, died Feb. 25, 2019.

Wake services begin at 3 p.m. today at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on March 9, at the church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

