Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ST. ONGE | George Earl Waterson, 90, died Aug. 19, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, at the funeral chapel. Burial will be at a later date.

Celebrate
the life of: Waterson, George E.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments