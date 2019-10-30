{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Jerry Earl Watkins, 68, died Oct. 28, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, at Open Bible Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

