Watts, Bryan L.

CASPER, Wyo. | Bryan Lee Watts, 50, passed away July 13, 2020. He was born August 13, 1969 in Belvidere, IL, to Merle and Phyllis (Erickson) Watts. We will forever cherish his memories.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in the Fall.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City, SD, is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

