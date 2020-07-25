Watts, Bryan L.
0 entries

Watts, Bryan L.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bryan Watts

CASPER, Wyo. | Bryan Lee Watts, 50, passed away July 13, 2020. He was born August 13, 1969 in Belvidere, IL, to Merle and Phyllis (Erickson) Watts. We will forever cherish his memories.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled later in the Fall.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home of Rapid City, SD, is in care of the arrangements and condolences may be conveyed to the family through their website.

To plant a tree in memory of Bryan Watts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News