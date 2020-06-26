Waxler, William 'Buzz'
HOT SPRINGS | William R. “Buzz” Waxler, 85, died June 25, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home.

Services for family will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Evergreen Cemetery.

