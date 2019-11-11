{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY -- Clyde R. Weappa, 88, Nov. 7, 2019.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Burial with military honors will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.

